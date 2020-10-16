Danske Lowers Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) to Hold

Danske cut shares of Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Husqvarna in a research note on Monday, September 14th. AlphaValue raised Husqvarna to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Husqvarna alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Husqvarna has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.