Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. UBS Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.