Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

