Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $135.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

TXN traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.73. 70,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,429. The company has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.89. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

