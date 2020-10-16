Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €167.00 ($196.47) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 traded down €2.55 ($3.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €144.30 ($169.76). The stock had a trading volume of 529,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion and a PE ratio of 24.42.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.