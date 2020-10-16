DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Up to $201.50

Shares of DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $201.50, but opened at $209.50. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $203.26, with a volume of 38,386 shares trading hands.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $459.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

