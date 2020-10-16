DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. DHT has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $98,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 280.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 525,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

