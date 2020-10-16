Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.90. 1,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,516. Diageo has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 300.4% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

