Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $401.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.76. Domino's Pizza has a 12-month low of $253.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,125 shares of company stock worth $4,201,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.27.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

