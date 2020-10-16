DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt cut shares of DS Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

