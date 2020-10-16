Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.81.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,341. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.