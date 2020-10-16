Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) vs. HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) Critical Analysis

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HMG/Courtland Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HMG/Courtland Properties and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Volatility and Risk

HMG/Courtland Properties has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMG/Courtland Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 136.57 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.10 $7.21 million $1.20 18.78

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Profitability

This table compares HMG/Courtland Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92% Easterly Government Properties 3.10% 0.60% 0.32%

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMG/Courtland Properties

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

