Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.20.

NYSE EGP opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $148.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1,874.9% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.