easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,486. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

