Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Acquires 350 Shares of Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$95.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,368,074.50.

EVT stock traded down C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$95.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 1-year low of C$81.99 and a 1-year high of C$117.14. The stock has a market cap of $536.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.19.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.