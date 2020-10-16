Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Gap Down to $62.00

Ekf Diagnostics Holding PLC (LON:EKF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $58.00. Ekf Diagnostics shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 117,142 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86.

About Ekf Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm, an hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a centrifuge that provides a hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

