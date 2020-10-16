Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.50.

ESLT stock opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.