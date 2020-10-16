Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Shares Gap Down to $184.00

Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $184.00, but opened at $177.50. Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $69.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.78.

Get Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Goodson bought 19,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £39,878 ($52,100.86).

Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) Company Profile (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.