Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELEEF. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.82.

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 11,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

