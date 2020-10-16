Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after buying an additional 196,916 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 67.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 202.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,159,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

