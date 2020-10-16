Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

