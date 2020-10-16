Endurance International Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 927% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $307,296. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $836.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.