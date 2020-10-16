Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$0.55 at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.69.

ESI opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$194.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

