Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,672,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $12,523,363.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

