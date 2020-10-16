Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE:EQ opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

