Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 1.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold Cp (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.