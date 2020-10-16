Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$19.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 13,200 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$205,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$4,745,878.80. Also, Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total transaction of C$341,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,109,413.44. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $597,983.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.