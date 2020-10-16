Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

EQH stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -342.94 and a beta of 1.74. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 78.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,508 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,963.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,976 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,285,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 969,064 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

