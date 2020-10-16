Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.96.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 83.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

