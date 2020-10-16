Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

ETH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE ETH opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

