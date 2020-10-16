Ether-1 Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $356,454.91 and approximately $13,798.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 49,212,278 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

