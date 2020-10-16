Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €22.99 ($27.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,324,553 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.89.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

