Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $645,971.50 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AQUA stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

