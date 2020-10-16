Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of EVT opened at €22.75 ($26.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Evotec has a 1 year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of €26.77 ($31.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.30.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

