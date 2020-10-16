EXMR FDN Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $118,876.73 and $24,167.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00029466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

