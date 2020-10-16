Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

