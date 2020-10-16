Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Trimmed by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $266.72 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $759.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

