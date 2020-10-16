Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLY. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Fastly stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 346,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,230. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,213,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

