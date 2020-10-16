Fastly Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 126,542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 911% compared to the average volume of 12,521 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,213,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 205.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

