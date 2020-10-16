Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.26. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

