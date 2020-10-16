Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FOE opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -190.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ferro by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

