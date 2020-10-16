Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FISI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.14. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

