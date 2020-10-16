First American Trust FSB Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $266.72 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.