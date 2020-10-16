First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $353.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

