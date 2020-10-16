First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at 140166

140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.56.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in First Solar by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

