FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Gap Up to $46.90

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.90, but opened at $48.90. FirstGroup shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 852,897 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on FGP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC downgraded FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised FirstGroup to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.11 ($1.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69. The company has a market cap of $484.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

In other news, insider David Martin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,823.62).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

