Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.34. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 19,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.