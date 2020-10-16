Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.83 million, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fluent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fluent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fluent by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.