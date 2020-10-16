Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.75.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

