Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Freehold Royalties to a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

FRHLF stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.24.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

